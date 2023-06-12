PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi: According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a meeting in the afternoon to discuss the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Officials in Gujarat have halted fishing operations along the state's southern and northern coastlines in preparation for Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall near the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on Monday.

Devbhumi Dwarka officials have reported that about 1,300 residents have been relocated to safer areas.

The latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that by noon on June 15 a "extremely severe cyclonic storm" with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph would have crossed Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan).—Inputs from Agencies