PM Modi to have over 40 engagements during 3-nation visit: Officials

New Delhi: On Thursday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States' Vice President Joe Biden, together with their Japanese and Australian counterparts, announced that they were attending the Quad summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Modi will go to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia starting this Friday for a total of six days to participate in three important multilateral summits. These will include the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad summits.

Over 40 events have been scheduled for Prime Minister Modi during his three-nation tour, according to officials, and he will meet with more than two dozen foreign leaders in summits and bilateral meetings.—Inputs from Agencies