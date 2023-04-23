PM Modi to embark on 2-day tour of MP, Kerala

New Delhi: On April 24 and 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in order to inaugurate and lay the foundations for projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he gave a sneak peek at the programmes he'll be on over the next two days.

In Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, on April 24, Prime Minister Modi will first take part in the National Panchayati Raj Day ceremonies.

With elections scheduled for Madhya Pradesh in December of this year, the Prime Minister's frequent visits to the state in recent weeks have taken on added political significance.

During the ceremony, PM Modi will also launch a new public procurement portal for Panchayats that combines the services of eGramSwaraj and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Projects totaling about Rs 17,000 crore will have their foundation laid and be dedicated to the country by him.

On April 25, Modi will launch the Vande Bharat Express at the central railway station in Thiruvananthapuram.

After that, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the cornerstone for development projects totaling over Rs 3,200 crore at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium.

After touring the NAMO medical education and research centre, Modi will travel to Silvassa, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli to dedicate several development projects totaling more than Rs 4,850 crore to the people of India.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Devka seafront in Daman.—Inputs from Agencies