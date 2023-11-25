    Menu
    India

    PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami as Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation enters 14th day

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November25/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Maintains Direct Engagement: A Comprehensive Overview of the Ongoing Rescue Mission in Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel

    Representative Image

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously in touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and taking stock of the operation being carried out to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

    In a post on X in Hindi, Dhami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the workers trapped in the Silkyara, Uttarkashi tunnel. The Prime Minister is taking detailed information daily about the well-being of the workers and the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel."

    Dhami added, "Central agencies, the state administration, and teams of international experts are working on all possible options. We will soon be successful in evacuating the labourers safely.”

    Modi has been calling Dhami regularly since November 12, when a section of the under-construction tunnel collapsed, and taking updates about the 41 trapped workers and their families.

    The Prime Minister has instructed the Chief Minister to make arrangements for the health check-ups and medical care of the workers after their evacuation.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :Silkyara Tunnel Uttarakhand Rescue Narendra Modi Update Pushkar Singh Dhami Tunnel Collapse Worker Evacuation Rescue Operation Update
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in