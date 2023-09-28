PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 116th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 116th birth anniversary, saying that he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty.

"Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India's freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty," the prime minister posted on X.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Indian revolutionary and said that Bhagat Singh's patriotism and his thoughts will continue to ignite the flame of national service for ages.

"On one hand, Bhagat Singh ji worked to bring the foreign rule to its knees with his patriotism, while on the other hand, with his ideas, he worked to unite the divided India in the struggle for freedom. The wave of independence became more powerful in the whole of India with the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh ji, who happily sacrificed for the freedom of the country. Bhagat Singh Ji's patriotism and his thoughts will continue to ignite the flame of national service for ages," Shah posted on X.

Born on 27 September 1907, Bhagat Singh was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary who participated in the mistaken murder of a junior British police officer in what was to be retaliation for the death of an Indian nationalist.

Bhagat Singh was born into a Punjabi Sikh family in the village of Banga in the Lyallpur district of the Punjab in what was then British India and is today Pakistan.

He later took part in a largely symbolic bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi and a hunger strike in jail, which turned him into a household name in the Punjab region, and after his execution at age 23 into a martyr and folk hero in Northern India.

—ANI