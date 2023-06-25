    Menu
    PM Modi meets Egypt's Grand Mufti, discusses countering extremism, radicalisation

    Nidhi Khurana
    June25/ 2023
    Cairo: Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a range of topics, including strengthening ties between the two countries, fostering societal harmony, and combating extremism and radicalization.

    The Prime Minister informed the Grand Mufti of Egypt's Dar-al-Ifta (an advisory body for Islamic legal studies) that India would establish a Centre of Excellence in IT as part of his first official visit to the country.

    According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs after Saturday's meeting, the Grand Mufti also praised the Prime Minister for his role in promoting diversity and tolerance.—Inputs from Agencies

