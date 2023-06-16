PM Modi joins Grammy-winning Indian-American singer Falu for a special song on benefits of millets

New York: To spread the word about millets and their potential to eradicate world hunger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi teamed up with Indian-American Grammy Award-winner Falu to record a special song.

Falguni Shah, better known by her stage name Falu, is a singer-songwriter from Mumbai. On June 16, their collaboration, "Abundance in Millets," will be released on streaming services.

India proposed declaring 2023 the "International Year of Millets," and the idea was approved by the Governing Bodies of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the General Assembly at its 75th session.—Inputs from Agencies