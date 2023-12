Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir, the world's largest meditation center in Varanasi, showcasing spiritual serenity and architectural marvel, adorned with Swarveda verses on its seven floors.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation.

Verses of the Swarveda have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir -- a seven-floor superstructure.

