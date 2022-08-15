PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort; remebers freedom fighters

New Delhi: As India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS on Monday.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi said that the citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and others who sacrificed their lives on the path of duty.

“This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of British Rule,” he added

Prime Minister Modi further said that it was a historic day for India as it takes a new path, new pledge with renewed strength. “Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Maha,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that India’s strength is in its diversity. “India is the mother of democracy that can cause trouble for even the biggest of sultanates.”

“Our 75 years of journey has been full of ups and downs and the citizens never gave up. Despite challenges faced post-Independence, nothing could hamper the zeal of Indian citizens… This soil has power. Despite many challenges, India did not stop, did not bow down and kept moving forward,” he asserted.

He said that the hundreds year of slavery has hurt India but due to conviction the people, the nation achieved the independence. “I have tried to empower the people that was the goal of Mahatma Gandhi,” said the Prime Minister.

“India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute to them. Every government has to address this aspirational society,” he added.

—IANS