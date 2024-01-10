PM Modi Hails Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Catalyst for Economic Growth and Reforms

PM Modi Commends Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Catalyst for India's Economic Evolution. Global Leaders Gather in Gandhinagar for 20-Year Milestone Event.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as an invaluable platform fostering discussions on economic growth, reforms, and fortifying India's developmental trajectory. Expressing his sentiments on 'X', the PM highlighted the summit's significance in exchanging perspectives crucial for the nation's progress.



Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, in a press conference, lauded the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar as a milestone in the 'Amrit Kaal' era. Kwatra emphasized the summit's alignment with India's economic resurgence, noting the significant presence of heads of state, ministers from various partner countries, and a record number of 35 participating nations.



PM Modi, addressing the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, underscored India's pivotal role as a beacon of stability globally. He emphasized India's commitment to people-centric development, portraying the nation as a trustworthy friend and a catalyst for global good.



With the theme 'Gateway to the Future,' the 10th edition of the Summit, running from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar, boasts participation from 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations, commemorating "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success" since its inception in 2003 under PM Modi's stewardship as the state's Chief Minister.

—Input from Agencies