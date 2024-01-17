PM Modi Graces Guruvayur Temple and Attends Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding in Kerala

PM Modi's Spiritual Sojourn in Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Blessings and Southern Celebrities Unite for Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding

Thrissur (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kerala, making a spiritual stop at the renowned Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy temple in Thrissur. On Wednesday, PM Modi, clad in traditional Kerala attire, offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna), a sacred place for Hindus in Kerala.





During his visit, the Prime Minister joined the wedding festivities of actor and former MP Suresh Gopi's daughter, Bhagya Suresh, held at the Kalyana Mandapam in the temple's 'nadapanthal.' The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the southern film industry, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Khusbhoo Sundar, Jayaram, Biju Menon, Parvathy, and Dileep, among others.





PM Modi, welcomed in the traditional manner with a 'Poorna kumbham' by the Devaswom office bearers, blessed the newlyweds by handing over the garlands. The Prime Minister also interacted with other couples whose weddings took place at the Guruvayur temple on the same day.





Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid a visit to the Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur, where he witnessed cultural performances and felicitated the artists who performed the Ramayan.





This visit marks PM Modi's second trip to Kerala in two weeks. On his arrival at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, he was warmly welcomed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.





The Prime Minister's visit also included a grand roadshow in Kochi, attended by thousands of supporters, and the inauguration of three major infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 4,000 crores. These projects, including the New Dry Dock at Cochin Shipyard Limited, the International Ship Repair Facility of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, are set to significantly enhance the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities, as well as contribute to the growth of energy infrastructure and ancillary industries.

—Input from Agencies