PM Modi embarks on state visit to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Bhutan marks a pivotal moment in reinforcing the India-Bhutan partnership, engaging in talks with Bhutanese royalty, and launching new bilateral projects, further deepening the historical ties between the two nations since 1968.

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a state visit to Bhutan.



During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi spoke about his visit to Bhutan saying, "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay."



PM Modi's departure to Bhutan comes after the Ministry of External (MEA) said on Wednesday that his visit has been pushed back due to 'inclement' weather and new dates are being worked out through diplomatic channels on both sides.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.



Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/delhi-chief-minister-kejriwal-arrested-in-liquor-graft-case

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.



King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.



Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.



The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties.

—ANI