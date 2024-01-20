PM Modi bathes in 'Agni teerth' beach and prays in Rameswaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clad in sacred rudraksha-mala, undertakes a spiritual odyssey with a purifying dip at 'Agni Teerth' beach, followed by profound prayers at the historic Lord Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu. Adorned in traditional honors, Modi joins devotional 'Bhajans' and embraces the divine aura of this ancient Shiva temple, a site intimately linked to the Ramayana.

Rameswaram: In an spiritual journey Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in rituals on Saturday. It all began with a dip, at the 'Agni Teerth' beach followed by prayers at the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.



Wearing a rudraksha mala PM Modi fully embraced the atmosphere of this Shiva temple. He received honors from the temple priests. Engaged in devotional 'Bhajans' offering homage to Lord Ramanathaswamy.



The historic Ramanathaswamy temple, located on the Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadus Ramanathapuram district holds connections to the Ramayana. It is believed that Shri Ram himself installed the Shiva linga within its premises. This temple is revered as a place where Lord Ram and Sita Devi sought blessings.



Before his visit to Rameswaram PM Modi also paid his respects at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli district. Upon his arrival in Rameswaram, via an Air Force chopper he was warmly welcomed by BJP workers and members of the community.