    India

    PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz discuss economic cooperation with top CEOs

    The Hawk
    February25/ 2023

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Scholz discuss strategies to strengthen economic cooperation with top CEOs. Top executives from Indian and German industries met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties.

    Cooperation is centred on digital transformation, financial technology, information technology, and telecommunications.

    "Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting,"Tweets from the Prime Minister, Modi.—Inputs from Agencies

