PM Modi addresses UP investors' summit: India's success is global prosperity

Lucknow: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India is the world's best hope for economic growth and encouraged investors to place their money in India, specifically in Uttar Pradesh, where a big "aspirational society" awaited them. He was speaking at the beginning of a three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which the state government says has already generated investment offers worth almost Rs 33 lakh crore.

Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, and Tata Sons, three of India's largest corporations, all pledged to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore (about $160 billion) in the state at the summit. Modi welcomed international delegations and Indian business leaders to the conference and made the connection between the global economy and India's success. He claimed that UP is full of potential because of the "double-engine" administration that the state has, with the BJP in control of both the federal government and the state capital of Lucknow.

It's hard to imagine a more ideal partnership than this one. This is too valuable of a moment to waste. The success of India is essential to the success of the world. That India has a bright future guarantees that the world will, too, he remarked. The prime minister made reference to the world economy's response to the Covid epidemic and the conflict in Ukraine, noting that India had quickly recovered from the crisis. "The largest reason for this is the increased self confidence of Indians," Modi said, adding that there has been a significant shift in the outlook of the country's youth and the aspirations of its society as a whole.—Inputs from Agencies