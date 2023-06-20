PM leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his upcoming trip to the United States will be a great chance to strengthen the Indo-American alliance and take on global concerns together.

That the Vice President and First Lady of the United States, Joseph Biden and Jill Biden, would extend such a "special invitation" to Modi is a testament to the strength of the democratic alliance, according to Modi.

The morning saw Modi set sail for the United States. He is leaving the United States for Egypt and then returning to India.

In a statement released before his trip to the United States and Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hopes to discuss plurilateral forums like the G20, the Quad, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) with President Joe Biden and other top American officials.

First stop on my trip will be New York, where on June 21 I will join the UN's leadership and other representatives from around the world to mark International Day of Yoga at UN Headquarters.

"I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India's proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga," he said.

After that, according to Modi, he'll visit the nation's capital.

Since his last official travel to the US in September 2021, the prime minister and President Biden have had multiple opportunities to interact.

The breadth and depth of our partnership will be strengthened via this visit," Modi remarked.

He pointed out that the US and India are developing increasingly close connections across a wide range of fields.

According to the prime minister, the United States is India's greatest trading partner for both products and services, and the two countries work closely together in the areas of science and technology, education, health, defence, and security.

He went on to say that the effort on Critical and Emerging Technologies had expanded collaboration in the fields of defence industrial cooperation, space exploration, telecommunications, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology.

Our two nations are working together to realise our shared goal of an open and welcoming Indo-Pacific region, he added.

Modi tweeted that he is looking forward to meeting business leaders, engaging with the Indian community, and talking to people from all walks of life during his time in the United States.

They want to strengthen relations in "key sectors" such as trade, business, innovation, technology, and others.

Modi stated in his farewell address that his meetings with Vice President Biden and other top American officials will be a chance to strengthen bilateral ties and the partnership between the two countries in multilateral fora like the Group of Twenty, the Quadrilateral, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

The Prime Minister has announced that he, along with several other dignitaries, will be attending the state banquet with President Biden and First Lady Biden.

Modi stated that he would address a joint session of the US Congress during his visit at the invitation of the Congressional leadership, noting that the US Congress has traditionally provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US cooperation.

"The trust between our countries has been built in large part due to the strong personal connections between our citizens. He stated, "I'm looking forward to meeting the dynamic Indian-American community that exemplifies the finest of our societies.

To "elevate our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," Modi said he will be meeting with some of the world's top CEOs.

He believes that the bonds of friendship between the United States and his own country will be strengthened by his upcoming visit.

"Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," Modi stated.

He said, "At the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, I will travel to Cairo from Washington, D.C." I'm thrilled to be making my first State Visit to such a close and welcoming country. This year, we were honoured to have President Sisi join us as our Republic Day celebration's Chief Guest. "The rapid evolution of our relationship with Egypt, which was elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership' during President Sisi's visit, is reflected in these two visits in the span of a few months," he said.

According to Modi, he hopes to "impart further momentum to our civilisational and multi-faceted partnership" during his talks with Egyptian President Sisi and other top government officials.

I'll be able to meet interesting people from the thriving Indian diaspora in Egypt," he remarked.—Inputs from Agencies