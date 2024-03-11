PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Rudrapur Bypass Section In Uttarkhand

New Delhi / Dehradun (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country along with Uttarakhand worth about Rs. One lakh crore at Gurugram, Haryana today. Lakhs of people connected with the event from all over the country through technology.

PM Shri Narendra Modi on this occasion also laid foundation stone of Rudrapur bypass section between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. This NH project shall be constructed under Bharat Mala project whose total length will be 21 Kms. This shall be constructed on hybrid annuity mode.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the change from the culture of holding programmes in Delhi to holding big programmes in other parts of the country. He said that today the nation has taken another big and important step towards modern connectivity. Expressing happiness on dedicating the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, PM Modi said that this will change the travel experience between Delhi and Haryana forever and "will shift gear not just in the vehicles but also in the lives of the people of the region".

Emphasizing the change of speed in implementation of projects, the Prime Minister said that in less than three months of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore have been either dedicated to the nation or foundation stone has been laid for them. Today's more than 100 project worth more than Rs one lakh crore include development projects from Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradeshi in South, from the North, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana related development works are there, East is represented by projects from Bengal and Bihar whereas, from West, major projects from Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan are there. Today's projects include, said the Prime Minister, an increase of 540 kilometer in Amritsar Bhatinda Jamnagar Corridor and development of Bengaluru Ring Road.

Shri Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative impact of infrastructure development, highlighting the shift from problems to possibilities. He underscored the significance of converting challenges into opportunities, a hallmark of his governance.

