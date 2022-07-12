PM inaugurates and lays foundation stone of various development projects in Deoghar

We are working on the principle of development of the nation by the development of the states

New Delhi (The Hawk) : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar today. Governor Jharkhand, Shri Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, State ministers and people’s representatives were among those present on the occasion. .

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that with the blessings of Baba Baidyanath, projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid today. These are going to give a huge impetus to Jharkhand's modern connectivity, energy, health, faith and tourism.

The Prime Minister remarked that the country has been working with the thinking of development of the nation by the development of the states since last 8 year. In the last 8 years, in the efforts to connect Jharkhand by highways, railways, airways, waterways, in every way, the same thinking and spirit have been paramount. All these facilities will positively impact the economic development of the state.

The Prime Minister said that today, Jharkhand is getting its second airport. This will lead to tremendous ease for devotees of Baba Baidyanath. In the context of making air travel affordable for the common man through the UDAN scheme, the Prime Minister noted that today the benefits of the efforts of the government are visible across the country. About 70 new locations have been added through airports, heliports and water aerodromes in the last 5-6 years under the UDAN scheme. Today, ordinary citizens are getting the facility of air travel on more than 400 new routes. More than 1 crore people have experienced very affordable air travel, many for the first time. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the flight from Deoghar to Kolkata started today and flights for Ranchi, Delhi and Patna will start soon. Work is on for airports in Bokaro and Dumka, he said.

The Prime Minister said along with connectivity, the central government is also focussing on the creation of facilities at important places related to faith and spirituality in the country. Modern facilities have also been expanded in Baba Baidyanath Dham under the PRASAD scheme. When a holistic approach guides the projects, new avenues of income come for various segments of the society and new facilities create new opportunities.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the benefits of the country’s effort to enhance the gas-based economy for the state of Jharkhand. He said that PM Urja Ganga Yojana is changing the old picture. “We are taking many historic decisions for converting deprivation into opportunities', he said. The Bokaro- Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL will expand the city gas distribution network in 11 districts of Jharkhand and Odisha.

The Prime Minister said we are following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. New avenues of development, employment-self-employment are being discovered by investing in infrastructure. We have laid emphasis on aspiration for development, focused on aspirational districts, he said, underlining the benefits of these initiatives for Jharkhand. He said most of the 18,000 villages which were electrified so long after independence are in inaccessible and remote areas.Government has worked in mission mode in the last 8 years to bring tap water, roads and gas connection, he said.

Referring to the spread of modern facilities beyond big cities, the Prime Minister said that these projects are proof that when steps are taken for improving ease of life for common citizens, then national assets are created and new opportunities of national development emerge. “This is the right development and we have to collectively accelerate this development”, he said.

Development projects in Deoghar

As a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Deoghar Airport. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop excellent healthcare facilities in all parts of the country. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation of AIIMS Deoghar on 25th March 2018.

Prime Minister’s commitment to develop world class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities to the tourists in all such places, will get a further boost as the components of project “Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar” sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism will get inaugurated. The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others. The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores. The projects that were inaugurated include six laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj - Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. The major projects whose foundation stone were laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others. These projects will provide a further boost to connectivity in the region and ensure ease of movement for the common people.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs. 3000 crore for the region. Projects that were inaugurated include the Bokaro - Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; New LPG Bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro LPG Bottling plant of BPCL. Foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC were laid.

The Prime Minister dedicated two Railway projects viz. Godda - Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling project to the nation. These projects will help in facilitating seamless traffic movement of goods for industries and power houses. They will also ensure ease of train movement from Dumka to Asansol. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three Railway projects viz. Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda. The proposed redeveloped Ranchi Station will have world-class passenger amenities including a Food Court, Executive Lounge, Cafeteria, Air-Conditioned Waiting Halls etc. for ensuring ease of movement as well as comfort of the passengers.