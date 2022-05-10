PM hails outstanding courage of 1857 revolt heroes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all those who were part of the events of 1857, that ignited a spirit of patriotism and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage."On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule," Modi said in a tweet."I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage," he said—PTI