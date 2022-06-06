PM addresses Rotary International World Convention

“Rotarians are a true mix of success and service”

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Rotary International World Convention via a video message today. Calling the Rotarians a ‘true mix of success and service’, the Prime Minister said that “every Rotary gathering of this scale is like a mini-global assembly. There is diversity and vibrancy. “

Noting the two Mottos of Rotary ‘Service Above Self’ and ‘One Profits Most Who Serves Best’ the Prime Minister said that these are important principles for the welfare of the entire humankind and resonate with the teachings of our saints and sages. “We are the land of Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi who showed in action what living for others is all about”, he added.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister said “We all exist in an interdependent, inter-related and inter-connected world. That is why, it is important that individuals, organisations and governments work together to make our planet more prosperous and sustainable.” He praised Rotary International for work hard on several causes that have a positive impact on the earth.

India, he said, is leading in efforts for environmental protection. “Sustainable development is the need of the hour. Inspired by our centuries old ethos of staying in harmony with nature, the 1.4 billion Indians are making every possible effort to make our earth cleaner and greener” said the Prime Minister. He also listed India’s initiatives like International Solar Alliance, ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’, and LIFE - Lifestyle for Environment. He also informed that India's commitments on Net Zero by 2070 were also appreciated by the world community.

Appreciating Rotary International’s work on providing clean drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, the Prime Minister talked about the gains of Swachh Bharat Mission such as near total sanitation coverage in five years. He also talked about movements like water conservation and Aatmnirbhar Bharat that have taken shape due to new awareness and realities. He also talked about the vibrant startup sector in India.

He said as India is home to one seventh of humanity, at such a scale, any achievement of India will have a positive impact on the world. He cited Covid-19 vaccine story and efforts to achieve elimination of TB by 2025, 5 years before the global target of 2030, as an examples.

Shri Modi invited the Rotary family to support these efforts at the grassroots. And also asked them to observe Yoga Day all over the world in large numbers.



