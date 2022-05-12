PM addresses ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Bharuch

8 years of the Government have been devoted to ‘Seva Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan’

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed ‘Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Bharuch, Gujarat today via video conferencing. The programme marks the celebration of 100% saturation of four key schemes of the state government in the district, which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel was among those present on the occasion.

Women of the region presented a huge Rakhi to the Prime Minister, wishing him health and long life and thanking him for all he has done for the dignity and ease of living of women in the country. The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Interacting with a visually challenged beneficiary, the Prime Minister enquired about the education of his daughters. The daughter got emotional regarding her father’s problem. A visibly moved Prime Minister told her that her sensitivity is her strength. The Prime Minister also asked about how he and his family celebrated Eid. He complimented the beneficiary for getting vaccinated and nurturing the aspirations of his daughters. The Prime Minister interacted with a woman beneficiary and asked about her life and praised her determination to lead a life of dignity. A young widow informed the Prime Minister about her journey of giving a good life to her children. The Prime Minister suggested that she should get into small savings and asked the authorities to support her in her determined journey.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today's Utkarsh Samaroh is a testimony to the fruitful results achieved when the government sincerely reaches out to the beneficiary with a resolve. He commended the Bharuch district administration and Gujarat government for a 100 percent saturation of 4 schemes related to social security. The Prime Minister noted the satisfaction and confidence among the beneficiaries. He said many citizens from tribal, SC, and minority communities are deprived of the benefits of the schemes due to lack of information. He also noted that the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas and honest intentions invariably give good results.

Noting the upcoming 8th anniversary of the government, the Prime Minister said that 8 years of the Government have been devoted to ‘Seva Susashasan aur Garib Kalyan’. He credited the successes of his administration to the experience that he gained as one of the people learning about deprivation, development and poverty. Saying that he works on the basis of personal experience of the poverty and needs of the common people, he said that every entitled person should get the full benefit of the scheme. The Prime Minister said that the soil of Gujarat has taught him not to rest on his laurels and he is always aiming to improve and expand the scope and coverage of the welfare of the citizens. “My dream is saturation. We should move towards 100 per cent coverage. Government machinery should get used to this and a belief should be generated among the citizens.”

The Prime Minister noted that in 2014 almost half of the country's population was deprived of facilities like toilets, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts. Over the years, with everyone's efforts, we have been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation. After 8 years, exhorted the Prime Minister, we need to rededicate ourselves with renewed determination and resolve.

The Prime Minister said 100% coverage of beneficiaries means delivering to every creed and every section equally with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. No one should be left behind from every scheme for the welfare of the poor. This also finishes the politics of appeasement. Saturation means that the benefit reaches the last person in society.

He thanked the women for giving him strength in the form of the Rakhi that was presented to him by the widow sisters from the region. He said that their wishes are like a shield for him and inspire him to work harder.

The Prime Minister said that due to the efforts and faith of everyone, he could announce the aim of saturation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He said that this is a huge programme of social security. He summed up this campaign as dignity to the poor (‘Gareeb ko Garima’).

Speaking in Gujarati, the Prime Minister recalled the commercial and cultural heritage of Bharuch. He also remembered his long association with Bharuch. He noted the industrial development and realisation of aspirations of the local youth and the place of Bharuch on the ‘main line’ of development. He also talked of the potentials in the new areas like economy,education, health and connectivity.



