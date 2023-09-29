PM 'Prachanda' visits Kailash-Mansarovar; pledges to make it accessible through Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' recently travelled to the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China to visit Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake, where he pledged to improve access to the sites for tourists, particularly those from India.

Following his Wednesday stop in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, Prachanda, who is on an eight-day official visit to China, travelled to the holy Hindu sites of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake on Thursday. According to RSS, Nepal's national news agency, the prime minister has promised that the Humla district of Karnali province will be developed into a pilgrimage route to Mt. Kailash and Manasarovar Lake.

According to Prachanda, the Chinese government has agreed in principle to enable tourists and pilgrims, including those from Nepal, India, and other countries, to pass through the Humla district to reach Mt. Kailash and Mansarovar, as reported by the MyRepublica daily.—Inputs from Agencies