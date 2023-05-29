PM's focus on NE has ushered in unprecedented development: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said on Monday that the region of the North East has seen unparalleled progress because to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention on and top priority for the region during his nine years in office.

He told reporters here that massive investments have been made in the region while Modi has been in power.

The North East has never had it so good. All the states in the area would make great strides towards growth and development if we work together with the federal government, Sarma added.—Inputs from Agencies