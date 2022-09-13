Players Of Uttarkashi Team Perform Brilliantly In Women's Football, After Defeating Almora Team Enter Next Round

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The match was played between Almora and Uttarkashi on the second day of the Swa Bhavesh Chatterjee Memorial Women's Football Tournament going on at Khudiram Bose Stadium in the city. In which the players of Uttarkashi team performed brilliantly after defeating Almora team 5-0 and entered the next round. Best player award was given to Anishka of Uttarkashi team who performed best in the game.

Let us tell you that these days Swa bhavesh Chatterjee State Level Women's Football Tournament is going on at Khudiram Bose Stadium, Bannertale Nagar of Rudra Young Club. In which the match was played between Almora and Uttarkashi on the second day of the tournament. In a thrilling match, Uttarkashi team took the lead against Almora in the first eight minutes. After which the players of Almora were seen struggling in the field. After this, the Uttarkashi team entered the next round of the game by scoring five goals one after the other and winning the flag. State President of the Regional Bengali Welfare Committee, Chandrashekhar Ganguly, who arrived as the chief guest, distributed the award to the best player Anishka. Hundreds of sports lovers including Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, Sunila Mistry, Ravi Sarkar, Vikas Sarkar, Kamal Mandal, Manoj Rai, Dilip Adhikari, Vikas Arora, Nitin Chatterjee, Sagar Arora, Mahesh Vishwas were present on this occasion.