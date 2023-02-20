Pilgrimage To India For Education An Essential Aspect Of Buddhist Tradition: Report

Thimphu (Bhutan): Pilgrimage to India for education is an essential aspect of the Buddhist tradition. Buddhist monks from all over the world come to India to deepen their knowledge and understanding of the religion in the place where it first originated, The Bhutan Live reported.

According to The Bhutan Live, the pilgrimage to Buddhist sites in India is a transformative experience that allows monks to connect with the roots of their religion and make a positive impact on local communities.

For Buddhist monks, the journey to India is often seen as a sacred and transformative experience, the report said, adding that many monks travel long distances, leaving behind their families and communities, in search of deeper spiritual understanding.

India, home to some of the world's most significant Buddhist sites, is regarded as the birthplace of Buddhism. Many Buddhist monks from various countries travel to India to study the religion in the place where it first originated. This pilgrimage is known as the 'Buddhist circuit' and includes sites such as Sarnath, Bodh Gaya, and Kushinagar.

One of the most important pilgrimage sites for Buddhists is Bodh Gaya as it is believed to be the place where the Buddha attained enlightenment under a bodhi tree. Another important site is Sarnath. It is believed to be the place where Buddha gave his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. The site contains numerous stupas, monasteries, and temples, which attract thousands of Buddhist pilgrims each year.

Another Buddhist site, Kushinagar, attracts many Buddhist monks. This is the place where Buddha passed away and attained 'Parinirvana.'

Buddhist monks, who travel to India for education often stay in monasteries or ashrams, where they can study with experienced teachers and learn more about Buddhist philosophy, meditation, and ritual practices, according to The Bhutan Live.

Many Buddhist monks who travel to India, in addition to studying the religion, also participate in social service projects, such as providing aid to impoverished communities and supporting education initiatives.

Buddhist organisations such as the Dalai Lama Trust and the International Buddhist Confederation provide opportunities for monks to participate in these projects and make a positive impact on local communities.

Recently, a delegation of high-ranking Sri Lankan Buddhist monks, who were on a pilgrimage to Bodh Gaya to attend discourses of the holy city, recalled the historical Buddhist connections between the two maritime neighbours.

Their five-day spiritual visit included discourses and Dharma talks.

Venerable Muruddeniya Dhammarathana, Thero of the Asgiri Chapter said, "We know that emperor Ashoka's son Arahat Mahinda introduced Buddhism to Sri Lanka. From that day up to now, Buddhism is the main religion in Sri Lanka."

"Not only Buddhism we got a lot of things through him, especially our religion and also our education and other techniques. We got a lot from Buddhism so we greatly appreciate the situation, and we always respect India as a Buddhist motherland and also as our elder brother because India has always helped us. Even at present, we have economic troubles going on," he added. —ANI