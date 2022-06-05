PFI Role In Kanpur Violence Now ‘Visible’, Says Police

Kanpur: The Kanpur Police have said that the involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI), an extremist Muslim organisation, in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday was getting ‘visible’.

The PFI had called for a bandh in Manipur and West Bengal on the same day. A connection is being investigated. Kanpur Police Commissioner, V.S. Meena, said in a statement on Sunday, “Documents related to the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been found during the searches. Documents related to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) were also found during searches at the premises of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the main accused in the case.”

The commissioner further said, “All arrests till now are based on photographic and video evidence from the scene of the riots. If there is any laxity on the part of the police officers, action will be taken accordingly.” The Kanpur Police have arrested a total of 29 people involved in the violence that erupted in the city’s Parade Chowk area on Friday, June 3. The local Muslim leader, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, was identified by the police as the main conspirator behind the violence. Police said Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who is also the national president of the Maulana Muhammad Jauhar Ali Fans Association, called for the market shutdown to protest the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV news debate.

Hashmi allegedly incited people, which led to stone-pelting and clashes between two groups. Over 39 people, including multiple police personnel, were injured due to this. He has been detained and is being interrogated. Three FIRs have been filed against over 1,000 unknown persons for rioting and violence. The other accused named in the FIR are Ehitsham Kabadi, Zeeshan, Aaqib, Nizam, Azizur, Aamir Javed, Imran Kale, and Yusuf Mansuri, among others. The accused will be booked under the Gangster Act and their property will be confiscated.

The police said that six mobiles recovered from the accused are being scanned. The social media accounts of the accused are also being searched. Meanwhile, the markets in the area opened on Sunday and police patrolling is continuing.—IANS