Petroleum products can be included in GST framework once states agree, says FM

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Minister of Finance, stated on Wednesday that petroleum products might be included in the framework of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) after an agreement in this respect was achieved with state governments.

Sitharaman also mentioned that the goal of the government, throughout the course of the years, has been to raise public expenditures with the intention of fostering growth.

"The provision is already available for petroleum products to be brought into the GST. My predecessor had already made the window kept open," she said while speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI.—Inputs from Agencies