Pet Pit Bull Mauls 82-Year-Old Lucknow Woman To Death

Lucknow: An 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet dog at her house in the Qaiserbagh area here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Sushila Tripathi, a retired school teacher, was on the roof of her house on Tuesday morning when her pet Pit Bull attacked her.

The domestic help found her lying in a pool of blood and informed her son about it, police said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, following which her body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

The woman lived with her younger son. The family had two pet dogs, including the Pit Bull that attacked her.

Qaiserbagh Assistant Commissioner of Police Yogesh Kumar said, "One Sushila Tripathi, 82, of Bengali Tola locality, was attacked by her pet dog. Her body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. We are coordinating with the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) regarding the incident."

A team of the municipal corporation reached Tripathi's house on Wednesday morning but found it locked. Abhinav Verma, a Veterinary Officer at LMC, said "Our team went to the house to check if the family had a license to keep Pit Bull as a pet dog. But because the house was locked, it could not be ascertained."The officials said they had no information about the whereabouts of the dog and were trying to reach out to the son. —PTI