Perfect Science Of Millets, Which Are Real Foods For Healthy Living: Dr Vali

Shimla (The Hawk): Only help prevent diseases, but can help the patients manage better in the progressive diseases with improved indicators. “This is not a magic. It is a perfect science of millets, which are real foods for healthy living,” he said.

Dr Vali said millets are the first domesticated grass and added that there is need for an awareness drive on the benefits of millets.

Secretary Agriculture, Rakesh Kanwar said the International Year of Millets-2023 is a great chance to make a beginning on millets. “A discussion at this workshop will help us in a paradigm shift in policy on agriculture,” he said. He requested Dr Vali to be mentor for the Millet Working Group in HP.

Vice Chancellor of Nauni University, Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the University will play its role significantly in the action plan to be prepared by the Working Group on millets for the state.

State Project Director, PK3Y, Naresh Thakur and Director, Agriculture, Dr BR Takhi also spoke on the importance of millets.