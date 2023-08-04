Peaceful conduct of Independence Day a priority: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Jammu Zone, said on Friday that a peaceful Independence Day is the top goal for the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir.

In light of the upcoming Independence Day celebration and the Buddha Amarnath Yatra, which begins on August 17, it has been reported that the ADGP of Jammu Zone, along with the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and the DIG of the Rajouri Poonch Range, Haseeb Mughal, held a security review.

They said that SSP Poonch and DC Poonch briefed the officers on security and other related problems.

“ADGP Jammu and Div Com Jammu also convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch, prominent lawyers, and with the elected representatives. All speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of yatra.

“The civil society members also assured that unity and the communal harmony will not be disturbed and any such miscreant may be dealt severely," the officials stated.

Officials from the Army and CRPF attended a separate meeting with members of the yatra committee.—Inputs from Agencies