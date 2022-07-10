Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tie knot in Agra after 12 years of dating

Agra [U.P] : Actor Payal Rohatgi, on Saturday, tied the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh in Agra after dating for more than 12 years .Taking to Instagram, the 'Lock Upp' runner-up dropped a string of her wedding images, to which she captioned, "Payal ke Sangram."





The '36 China Town' actor kept her makeup minimal on her wedding day.





The couple tied their knot in an intimate ceremony which includes relatives and close friends.





In the pictures, shared by the 'Dhol' actor, the couple can be seen performing different wedding rituals. The wrestler, in one of the posts, can be seen applying sindoor on Payal's forehead.

Soon after the 37-year-old actor shared her marriage pictures, fans flooded the comment section with good wishes messages for the couple. "Finally the wait is over bestest couple Happy married life both you mahadev parvati bless you" a user commented. -- ANI







