Patanjali To Invest Rs 1,000 Crore In Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: Patanjali Yogpeeth will make investments of more than Rs 1,000 crore in Uttarakhand to improve public health in the state and promote its rich culture, the trust claimed on Wednesday.

Making the announcement in Gangotri, Patanjali Yogpeeth founder Baba Ramdev said he will work towards making Uttarakhand the spiritual and cultural capital of the world .

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ramdev were in Gangotri to flag off an expedition from Gangotri to Rakt Van in the Himalayas.

The expedition has been jointly organised by Patanjali and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering to explore the medicinal herbs of the state and discover unnamed peaks.

"The world health mission will begin from Uttarakhand," the yoga guru and entrepreneur said.

Dhami also reiterated his government's commitment to make Uttarakhand the cultural and spiritual capital of the world. Dhami expressed hope that the expedition, led by Ramdev's close aid Acharya Balkrishna, achieves its goal.

There are ten members in the expedition team which besides Balkrishna, also has NIM principal Colonel Amit Bisht. The expedition will conclude on September 25. Earlier, Ramdev also did yogasanas on the banks of Gangotri for the benefit of the teerth purohits. —PTI