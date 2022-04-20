Passengers off-loaded as suspicious bag found on Amritsar flight

Amritsar:�Passengers aboard a Dubai-Amritsar Spicejet flight were off-loaded at the Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here on Thursday morning following the recovery of a suspicious bag on the flight, airport sources said. A bomb disposal squad of security agencies entered the aircraft to carry out a search operation. The aircraft was removed from the runway and parked in an isolated spot for the search, the sources said. Police sources said the information regarding the bag was received through an anonymous call. Flight operations at the airport were suspended following the incident. Sources said none of the passengers had claimed the bag.