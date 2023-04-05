Parliamentary Delegation From South Sudan Calls On The President

New Delhi (The Hawk): A Parliamentary Delegation from South Sudan, led by the Speaker of the Transitional National Assembly, H.E. Ms Jemma Nunu Kumba called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (April 5, 2023).

Welcoming the delegation to India, the President said that India and South Sudan enjoy cordial and friendly relations. She said that India is proud to be a major troop contributor to the UN Peacekeeping Missions in South Sudan. She added that apart from Peace Missions, Indian soldiers are playing an important humanitarian role, and contributing to furthering relations between the two countries.

The President said that India is determined to be a reliable development partner for South Sudan. She expressed confidence that the youth of South Sudan would take advantage of the training and capacity building opportunities provided by India's ITEC and ICCR scholarship programmes. The President said that South Sudan can benefit from India’s experiences in parliamentary democracy in its ongoing political process, including the drafting of a new Constitution. She further said that India would extend its full support to South Sudan in this process.