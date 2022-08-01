Parliament passes bill to extend domestic laws to Indian research stations in Antarctic region

New Delhi: Parliament on Monday passed a bill which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, piloted in the Upper House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion amid a protest by the opposition on various issues, including the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The opposition had demanded division on sending the bill to the Select Committee.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was chairing the session, had called for the division.

With several members protesting in the Well of the House, Kalita said the division cannot take place unless MPs are on their allotted seats, and he called it

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and protection of the environment of the icy continent.

The House was adjourned after passing of the bill to meet on Tuesday.

—IANS