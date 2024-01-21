Parakram Diwas 2024 Commemoration: Red Fort Unveils History And Cultural Spectacle

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2024, a multifaceted celebration is set to unfold, seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions at Red Fort, Delhi. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on the evening of 23rd January and the celebration will be continued till 31st January.

The comprehensive celebration is being organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with its allied institutions such as the Archaeological Survey of India, National School of Drama, Sahitya Akademi, and the National Archives of India. As part of the program, the event will host a rich array of activities that delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

The Red Fort played a crucial role in the saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj. A museum within the Red Fort is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of Bose and INA, which was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in 2019 on Netaji’s birthday.The names of Colonel Prem Sahgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon and Colonel Shahnawaz Khan, are etched in history as key figures in the Red Fort Trials. Their commitment to the cause of India's freedom led to the infamous Red Fort barracks case, a landmark trial that showcased the unwavering resolve of the Azad Hind Fauj.

During the event, theiconic Red Fort will be transformed into a canvas through a projection mapping show at backdrop with artists from National School of Drama (NSD) performing at stage, will illuminate its walls with tales of bravery and sacrifice in a visually stunning fusion of history and art. Special recognition will be given to the veterans of the Indian National Army. The visitors will engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj at the Red Fort. Moreover, painting and sculpture workshops will offer a hands-on experience, modern technology takes center stage with an AR and VR exhibition, offering a unique and interactive perspective on historical events.

The entry for the visitors during the event will be free of cost.

Parakram Diwas has been celebrated annually since 2021, honoring Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In 2021, the inaugural event took place at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata. In 2022, a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled at India Gate, and in 2023, 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees and a model of National Memorial dedicated to Netaji which was supposed to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, was unveiled. During Parakram Diwas 2024programme, Prime Minister will also digitally launch ‘Bharat Parv’, being organized by the Ministry of Tourism to showcase the nation’s diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits. The nine-day event, from Jan 23 to 31, features 26 Ministries and departments highlighting citizen centric initiatives, Vocal for Local, and diverse tourist attractions. Platform for people worldwide to engage, reflect, and celebrate the resurgent spirit of the nation, this event will take place in the Ram Leela maidan and Madhav das park, in front of Red Fort.