Chennai (The Hawk): Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, claimed on Monday that while many farmers received the meagre amount of $250 per acre of crop insurance, many others did not receive anything at all in the years 2021–2022.

The former Chief Minister claimed in a statement that officials had sent anticipated figures rather than visiting the fields to speak with the farmers and learn about their losses.

He accused the State government of failing to send out ministers and other officials to see the crops and determine the losses sustained.

Farmers are now seen walking the streets. Furthermore, it hurts to see that this government hasn't even assisted farmers in receiving at least the premium they had paid for the crop insurance, Mr. Palaniswami said, going on to say that under his administration, farmers had received at least 7,000 per acre in insurance claims.

Further, Mr. Palaniswami urged the State administration to correct any anomalies in calculating farmer losses and to offer sufficient assistance to any farmer whose crop was harmed by the rains.

According to his remark, the Cauvery delta's Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur districts were impacted by last year's torrential rains since numerous acres of farmer-planted crops were destroyed.

