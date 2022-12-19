Pakistani drones are thwarts by BSF at Punjab international border

New Delhi (The Hawk): Pakistan's effort to use drones to smuggle drugs and weapons across the border was thwarted by the Border Security Force (BSF). The drone attempted penetration twice at various locations along Punjab's international border, according to BSF.

The drone was fired upon by the jawans late on Sunday night, according to the BSF, at the border in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

The information states that the security force shot 26 rounds of rapid fire and 6 illumination bombs after the drone's activity was discovered near the Chandu Batala outpost at 10:20 p.m.

At 10:48 p.m., the drone made another attempt to enter Indian territory close to the Kasowal post in the sector, according to the BSF.

Around 72 rounds of crossfire and 4 illumination bombs were fired in retaliation by the force.

The drone was then observed from above the barrier returning toward Pakistan.

After the occurrence, senior officials were notified, and the region is currently the focus of search operations.

Prabhakar Joshi, the Gurdaspur DIG, visited the area and spoke with residents, including jawans.

He claimed that both the BSF and the police were thoroughly searching the entire region.

Joshi continued by saying that Pakistani drone activity had been seen three times in the previous two days and that the jawans had responded to the attempts in a suitable manner.

