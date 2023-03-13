Pakistan using hostile propaganda against India to deflect attention from its domestic failures: MEA report

New Delhi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that there has been no reduction in Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and that Islamabad has yet to demonstrate sincerity in giving justice to the families of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs' annual report for 2022, Pakistan is still spreading "hostile and manufactured propaganda" about India in order to deflect attention from its own political and economic difficulties at home.

It stated that India wants normal neighbourly ties with Pakistan, and that New Delhi's view has always been that any problems, if there are any, should be settled bilaterally and peacefully, in a climate devoid of terror and bloodshed. But, it also stated that it is Pakistan's responsibility to foster such an atmosphere.—Inputs from Agencies