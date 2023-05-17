Pak minister says attackers will be tried under military laws

Islamabad: A top Pakistani minister warned on Wednesday, in response to worries from rights groups about those involved in attacks on army sites following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, that they will be punished under the strict military laws.

Following the arrest of former premier Khan from the Islamabad High Court on May 9, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced at a press conference that scores of persons had been arrested for their claimed involvement in arson attacks and vandalism on that day.

The minister argued that finding and punishing the criminals was the state's duty.—Inputs from Agencies