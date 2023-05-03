Pak court grants Imran Khan time till tomorrow to appear after taking exception to his persistent absence

Islamabad: On Wednesday, the Pakistani Supreme Court granted former premier Imran Khan a one-day extension in bail requests for nine cases and warned that it may withdraw his interim parole if he continued to miss hearings.

In nine separate cases, including two heard by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and seven by a two-member division bench consisting of Justices Farooq and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, the order was issued during the hearings.

At these hearings, the IHC voiced its displeasure with Khan, 70, for his repeated absences and threatened to revoke his interim bail if he did not appear before the court on Thursday, after initially ordering him to appear on Wednesday.—Inputs from Agencies