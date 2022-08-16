Pahalgam bus accident: Prez Murmu expresses grief over demise of 6 ITBP personnel

New Delhi [India]: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of 6 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who died after a bus carrying them fell into a river bed in Pahalgam.

"The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Thirty-three personnel sustained injuries in the accident that took place when a civilian bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J-K Police was on its way to Pahalgam from Chandanwari when it rolled down into the deep gorge reportedly after its breaks malfunctioned, a senior ITBP official said.

"Deeply anguished by the bus accident near Chandanwari in which we have lost our brave ITBP personnel. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel," Lt Governor Sinha said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief on the tragic incident and took to Twitter to wish for the early recovery of those injured.

"Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest," he tweeted.

A doctor at the Government Medical College of Anantnag, Dr Syed Tariq said that 30 people were injured in the accident.

"Our six jawans have lost their lives, 30 injured. We will provide the best possible treatment to the injured. ITBP Headquarters is keeping a watch on the situation. The jawans were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty. All help will be provided to affected families, Vivek Kumar Pandey, ITBP PRO said.

The mishap took place at Frislan in Pahalgam area.

The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.

"We are in touch with local administration and teams of disaster management have been rushed to the site for a rescue operation," an ITBP official said.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

More details are awaited. —ANI