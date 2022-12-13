Over goat grazing, one shot dead, injures another: UP

Prayagraj, UP (The Hawk): In this region of the state, a little quarrel over goat grazing led to the shooting deaths of one youth and the serious injuries of another, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

At Mohammadpur Bagia village in the trans Ganga region, supporters of two opposing parties got into a fight over the problem of animal grazing, which led to the event.

Tariq of Mohammadpur Bagia passed away from his wounds, but Naved was taken to the hospital.

Anoop Singh, an inspector in Nawabganj, said: "A goat wandered into a rival family's farm while it was grazing, setting off a fight between the two households. When the two camps' supporters—who were reportedly close relatives—came face to face, those from one camp opened fire with a legal weapon, killing one person and injuring another."

He stated that an investigation is ongoing and that the body had been sent for a post-mortem.

(Inputs from Agencies)