Over 87,000 Indians gave up citizenship till June this year: Jaishankar

New Delhi: On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Lok Sabha that as many as 87,026 Indians had resigned their citizenship as of June of this year.

The government responded in writing that since 2011, more than 17.50 lakh persons have renounced their Indian citizenship.

According to Jaishankar, 2,25,620 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2022, 1,63,370 in 2021, 85,256 in 2020, 1,44,017 in 2019, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,33,049 in 2017 1,41,603 in 2016 1,31,489 in 2015, 1,29,328 in 2014, 1,31,405 in 2013 1,20,923 in 2012, and 1,22,819 in 2011.—Inputs from Agencies