Over 4.8 lakh biryanis ordered on Swiggy during New Year's Eve

Swiggy's New Year Delight: Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders, Record-breaking Instamart Surges - A Peek into the Unprecedented Food Ordering Craze on New Year's Eve, Insights from Swiggy's CEO, and Trends in Online Deliveries.

Hyderabad: Over 4.8 lakh biryanis were ordered on Swiggy during new year’s eve celebrations with a peak of 1,244 units of the dish being ordered every minute, sources employed with the food delivery platform said on Monday.

While close to one in every four biryani orders were placed in Hyderabad, Swiggy Instamart -- the platform for ordering groceries and home essentials -- did 1.6x more orders per minute in comparison to the previous record high witnessed during the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on November 19.



By the evening, both Swiggy's food delivery and Instamart services surpassed the highs of the previous year, sources said.



Swiggy delivered 3.50 lakh biryani orders and dispatched over 2.5 lakh pizzas across the country last year in the same period.



"New Year's Eve '24 broke all records across Swiggy Food and Instamart ! With the team at the stroke of midnight - could not be happier," Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy, said.



"Almost a million users were active on the Swiggy app in the last hour. That's more than the number of people who will join the gym starting tomorrow," the app said in a post on 'X' at 9.50 PM on Sunday. Over a million people ordered food for others this year, it said.

Swiggy Instamart in a separate post at 9.24 PM on Sunday said orders for condoms peaked at 1,722 condoms per hour in the morning.

