    Over 20 MLAs of Manipur urge Centre to act against those behind killing of 2 students

    Nidhi Khurana
    September28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: More than 20 Manipur state legislators are currently camped out in Delhi, where they have demanded that the federal government investigate and punish those responsible for the abduction and murder of two young men in the troubled state.

    The lawmakers have also requested that the CBI investigation be accelerated, as requested by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Most of the legislators in Delhi have previously demanded that the federal government speedily bring about justice. Let us guarantee justice is served in the next few days by making arrests of the perpetrators," one of the MLAs, Rajkumar Imo Singh, wrote on X.—inputs from Agencies

