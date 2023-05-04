Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India, XBB.1.16 dominant in country: INSACOG

New Delhi: According to INSACOG data, XBB.1.16 has become the prevalent strain in India, despite the fact that more than 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 have been found there.

The XBB2.3 samples have been located in 24 different states and territories. Data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) showed that 307 samples were collected in Gujarat, 183 in Delhi, 178 in Karnataka, and 164 in Maharashtra.

It revealed that 91.7% of samples in central India, 100% of samples in northeast India, 52.8% of samples in north India, 50% of samples in east India, 75% of samples in south India, and 67.1% of samples in west India all included the XBB1.16 sub-variant.—Inputs from Agencies