Over 10 Nepali nationals missing in India's landslide

Kathmandu: According to reports in the media, at least eleven Nepalese citizens have been reported missing after being swept away by a landslide that occurred in the state of Uttarakhand in India.

The landslide struck Gauri Kund town in Uttarakhand at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to the Kathmandu Post, the landslide destroyed three hotels in Gauri Kund, the town that acts as a base camp for the trekkers to Kedarnath. It is believed that many individuals of Nepalese origin were buried in the disaster.

The mudslide wiped out a large portion of the Patarasi Rural Municipality of Jumla, a small town in the mountains of Karnali Province.

Citing the media reports, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is likely to take up the matter with the Indian government of India for the search and rescue of Nepalese-origin people.

Those missing are believed to be Nepali and Indian nationals who were en route to the holy city of Kedarnath when they disappeared.

So far, three bodies have been found and accounted for.

There were three hotels in the area where the missing people were staying.

"Most of these Nepali nationals belonged to Jumla district. As of now, we have received information that around 12 people have gone missing," Purna Chanda Bohora, chairman of the Patarashi Rural Municipality of Jumla district said, the number of missing Nepali citizens could go up.—Inputs from Agencies