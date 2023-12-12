    Menu
    Orry: To be in a party full of stars you have to sign up to be the most relevant person

    Pankaj Sharma
    December12/ 2023
    Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, unveils the enchanting world of Bollywood parties, sharing his surreal experiences with stars and the magnetic allure of celebrity gatherings.

    Mumbai: Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani and is seen in almost all top Bollywood parties, shared as to what it takes to be in a party full of stars and how it feels to be in one.

    “To be in a party full of stars you have to agree and sign up to be the most relevant person in the room because I am not a star and it is an amazing feeling to be in a party with the most beautiful, coolest and interesting people in the world,” Orry told IANS.

    He calls the feeling real but also unreal at the same time.

    “The experience is reality but it is always unreal. Every time I am at a party and there is some Bollywood actor or someone famous, I have to pinch myself each time because you see them on screen and then see them in person."

    “These beautiful creatures, when they say the most simplest things…. the whole milky way is coming out of their faces and their eyes. Their ability to fascinate and mesmerise you with just a string of words is just wow,” said Orry.

    —IANS

