New Delhi: As part of the government's mission to evacuate displaced Indians from conflict-torn Sudan, a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force carried back home 392 persons on Friday.

It's the third group of Indians to be repatriated from the transit camp in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar tweeted, "Another C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers has arrived in New Delhi."—Inputsfrom Agencies